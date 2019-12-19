Date Taken: 12.19.2019 Date Posted: 10.14.2020 12:16 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 64388 Filename: 2010/DOD_108021030.mp3 Length: 00:10:39 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AE628FFFFF (AAA): Defense Notice of Exhibits (31. Weaponization of Political Correctness - Center for Security Policy (1)), by Mark Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.