The Drop- Episode 4 Chief Master Sgt. Scott and Beth Melton

The month of October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among US women. Joining us today are two people that we at the 130th all know, Beth Melton and her husband Chief Master Sgt. Scott Melton. Over the past year, Beth has fought the disease, and the Meltons are here to tell us about their journey.