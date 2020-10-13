Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop- Episode 4 Chief Master Sgt. Scott and Beth Melton

    WV, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The month of October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among US women. Joining us today are two people that we at the 130th all know, Beth Melton and her husband Chief Master Sgt. Scott Melton. Over the past year, Beth has fought the disease, and the Meltons are here to tell us about their journey.

