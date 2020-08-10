This week Col. Edgar Arroyo, Irwin Army Community Hospital Commander and Cmd. Sgt. Maj Michael Dills give us some insight into a new system at Irwin Army Community Hospital — Project Genesis.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 16:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64342
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108015389.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 24 IACH Genesis, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
