    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 24 IACH Genesis

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week Col. Edgar Arroyo, Irwin Army Community Hospital Commander and Cmd. Sgt. Maj Michael Dills give us some insight into a new system at Irwin Army Community Hospital — Project Genesis.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    medical
    fort riley
    irwin army community hospital
    IACH

