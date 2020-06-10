Roll Call - Week #1

We're trying something a little different a weekly podcast. This week we're talking to Keeley Speck from Airman and Family Readiness. Airman and Family Readiness (618)-222-5734, 126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil. By the way, it was a sparrow. You'll know what I'm talking about when you listen.
