    Roll Call - Week #1

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    We're trying something a little different a weekly podcast. This week we're talking to Keeley Speck from Airman and Family Readiness. Airman and Family Readiness (618)-222-5734, 126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil. By the way, it was a sparrow. You'll know what I'm talking about when you listen.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:41:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Week #1, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

