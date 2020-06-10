The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 14) Jay Vizcarra: Cultivating a network for rapid problem solving and collaboration

Jay Vizcarra: "Observe your landscape and simply see where you fit into that landscape while coevolving yourself and your community."



Lt. Col. Jay Vizcarra is the 461st Air Control Wing Innovations and SPARK chief at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. He's been involved in a number of AFWERX projects including the COVID-19 National Response Team and collaborative manufacturing efforts. Outside of work, he enjoys drone photography and snowboarding.



During this episode, Viz joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss the purpose and benefit of building an innovation ecosystem, projects stemming from the COVID-19 response, and helping servicemembers get out of their comfort zone and envision what's within the realm of the possible.



