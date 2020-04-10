Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roll Call - October 2020

    Roll Call - October 2020

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison reviews highlights from this month's live town hall meeting with Chief Master Sgt. Michael Douglas, 126th Air Refueling Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Chris Mertz, 126th Mission Support Group superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stewart, 126th Supply Chain Management Squadron superintendent. With holidays right around the corner, find out how you can help out your fellow wingman. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 16:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64330
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108012144.mp3
    Length: 00:10:55
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - October 2020, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Illinois
    Podcast
    ILNG
    126ARW
    RollCall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT