Roll Call - October 2020

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison reviews highlights from this month's live town hall meeting with Chief Master Sgt. Michael Douglas, 126th Air Refueling Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Chris Mertz, 126th Mission Support Group superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stewart, 126th Supply Chain Management Squadron superintendent. With holidays right around the corner, find out how you can help out your fellow wingman. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)