Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CUBIST S3E11: Lasting consequences of concussion on the aging brain

    CUBIST S3E11: Lasting consequences of concussion on the aging brain

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Don, and Amanda discuss the article,
    “Lasting consequences of concussion on the aging brain: Findings from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging” published in the Journal of Neuroimage in July of 2020.

    Article Citation:
    June, D., Williams, O. A., Huang, C. W., An, Y., Landman, B. A., Davatzikos, C., ... & Beason-Held, L. L. (2020). Lasting consequences of concussion on the aging brain: Findings from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging. Neuroimage, 221, 117182.

    Article LINK: www.sciencedirect.com/science/articl…53811920306686

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil.

    The views, opinions and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64326
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108011651.mp3
    Length: 00:11:03
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S3E11: Lasting consequences of concussion on the aging brain, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TBI
    Military Health
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Concussion
    Aging
    Warrior Brain Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT