Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke sits down with Lt. Col. Justin "JB" Banez and Master Sgt. Matthew McKeegan to discuss the similarities and differences between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army leadership and NCO development.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 06:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64323
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108011181.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:52
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 15: USAF Leadership, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT