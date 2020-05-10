Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The latest edition of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's podcast, The Marne Report, covers Fort Stewart DoDEA Schools return to in-person learning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 08:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64296
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108009723.mp3
    Length: 00:09:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    IMCOM
    Marne
    AMC
    3rd ID
    ARMY
    Rocky
    Rock of the Marne
    Dogface Soldier
    Fort Stewart Families
    DoDEA Southeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT