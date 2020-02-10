The Drop- Episode 3 Staff Sgt. Kyle McCormick

In this episode, we are joined by Staff Sgt. Kyle McCormick, a defender assigned to the 130th Security Forces Squadron. McCormick shares with us his experience with suicide and mental illness. Additionally, the 130th Airlift Wing Director of Psychological Health, Melinda Himstedt discusses the signs of someone in crisis and provides resources for those in need.