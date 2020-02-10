Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop- Episode 3 Staff Sgt. Kyle McCormick

    CHARLESTON , WV, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode, we are joined by Staff Sgt. Kyle McCormick, a defender assigned to the 130th Security Forces Squadron. McCormick shares with us his experience with suicide and mental illness. Additionally, the 130th Airlift Wing Director of Psychological Health, Melinda Himstedt discusses the signs of someone in crisis and provides resources for those in need.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 09:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:02:38
    Year 2020
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON , WV, US 
    This work, The Drop- Episode 3 Staff Sgt. Kyle McCormick, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    130th
    WVANG
    130thAW
    The Drop Ep. 3
    Staff Sgt. Kyle McCormick

