In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk with special guest Troy Hunt, web security expert and the creator of Have I Been Pwned?.
Troy takes a fresh look at the best practices for passwords, multi-factor authentication and the future of cybersecurity .
Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix
Follow Troy Hunt on Twitter: @TroyHunt
#CybersecurityAwarenessMonth
This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 12] - Passwords with Troy Hunt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
