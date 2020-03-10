Phoenix Cast [Episode 12] - Passwords with Troy Hunt

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk with special guest Troy Hunt, web security expert and the creator of Have I Been Pwned?.

Troy takes a fresh look at the best practices for passwords, multi-factor authentication and the future of cybersecurity .



Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

Follow Troy Hunt on Twitter: @TroyHunt



#CybersecurityAwarenessMonth