    Phoenix Cast [Episode 12] - Passwords with Troy Hunt

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk with special guest Troy Hunt, web security expert and the creator of Have I Been Pwned?.
    Troy takes a fresh look at the best practices for passwords, multi-factor authentication and the future of cybersecurity .

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix
    Follow Troy Hunt on Twitter: @TroyHunt

    #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 08:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64290
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108008624.mp3
    Length: 00:57:40
    Artist Phoenix Cast
    Track # 12
    Year 2020
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 12] - Passwords with Troy Hunt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cyberspace
    Podcast
    cyber
    Cybersecurity
    Task Force Phoenix
    passwords
    MARFORCYBER
    Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command
    Cybersecurity Awareness Month
    #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth
    PhoenixCast
    Phoenix Cast
    Troy Hunt

