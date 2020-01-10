Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 23 Barracks Work Orders

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    A Fort Riley subject matter expert walks us through the process of creating a work order for the barracks.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    barracks
    fort riley
    work order

