A Fort Riley subject matter expert walks us through the process of creating a work order for the barracks.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64281
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108006180.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 23 Barracks Work Orders, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT