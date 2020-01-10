Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #28 - EAFB Fire and Emergency Services

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #28 - EAFB Fire and Emergency Services

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Join us as we talk with the Edwards Fire Chief, Mr. Tim Johnson, and discuss National Fire Prevention Week, learn about the awesome Edwards Fire and Emergency Services unit, their work here on our base and some of the new things on their horizon

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 16:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64280
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108006172.mp3
    Length: 00:38:56
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #28 - EAFB Fire and Emergency Services, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT