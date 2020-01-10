Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #28 - EAFB Fire and Emergency Services

Join us as we talk with the Edwards Fire Chief, Mr. Tim Johnson, and discuss National Fire Prevention Week, learn about the awesome Edwards Fire and Emergency Services unit, their work here on our base and some of the new things on their horizon
