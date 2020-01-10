Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 13) Cherrod Overbey: Leveraging technology to resolve pain points

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    AFWERX

    Cherrod Overbey: "If you really believe in it, go for it. To make these things happen, you have to really not be afraid of failure."

    Tech. Sgt. Cherrod Overbey is a personnelist with the Air Force Personnel Center and has started AFPC’s Robotic Process Automation Journey. Cherrod recently competed in the AFWERX Spark Tank 2020 competition where he was able to pitch the power of RPA to Air Force senior leadership and guest judges. Cherrod is passionate about improving Airmen everyday lives at work and making work smarter not harder.

    During this episode, Cherrod joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss embracing failure, being open to new ways of thinking, and implementing new technologies into Air Force operations.

    AFWERX Office Hours: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/office-hours.html

    If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcasts on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show!

    For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html

