Pre-pandemic we spoke to four Air Force Chief Master Sergeants - CMSgt Stanley Cadell, CMSgt Ian Eishen, CMSgt David Wade and CMSgt Paul Barbee - about staying resilient during tough times and the everyday grind.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 18:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64270
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_108004561.mp3
|Length:
|01:09:12
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Lab Life - Episode 32: Chiefs Talk Resiliency, Online Gaming and Books, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT