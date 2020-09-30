Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 32: Chiefs Talk Resiliency, Online Gaming and Books

    Lab Life - Episode 32: Chiefs Talk Resiliency, Online Gaming and Books

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Pre-pandemic we spoke to four Air Force Chief Master Sergeants - CMSgt Stanley Cadell, CMSgt Ian Eishen, CMSgt David Wade and CMSgt Paul Barbee - about staying resilient during tough times and the everyday grind.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 18:40
    Category: Newscasts
