Interviews with US Consulate General and a representative from MCCS Okinawa Living
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 01:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64257
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_108002770.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER/PLAZA HOUSING, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Consulate/MCCS Okinawa Living, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT