    Morning Launch 30September2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    AFN Okinawa

    MC2 Michael Eckelbecker hosts the Morning Launch on September 30, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Radio
    AFN
    Okinawa
    navy
    AFN Okinawa
    Morning Launch

