In this edition, we interview Capt. Darrin Gould and Capt. John Pacheco to discuss the recent Code Change.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 17:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64249
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_108001889.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Missile Minutiae - Sept. 29, 2020, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT