    Women's Equality Day Spot

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    AFN Daegu

    Promotional radio spot for a Women's Equality Day observance event.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 23:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day Spot, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

