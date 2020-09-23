Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 2020 - Radio

    POLAND

    09.23.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Miles Andrade 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interviewee: Brigadier General Gregory Brady Commanding General
    of 10th AAMDC USAREUR

    Astral Knight 2020 is a joint, multinational exercise involving Airmen and Soldiers from the United States working with service members from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Sweden. The exercise is an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on conducting defense of key terrain. Training will involve a combination of flight operations and computer-assisted scenarios. Aircraft planned to participate in the exercise include U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-15 Eagle, KC-135 Stratotanker, KC-10 Extender, E-3 Sentry and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, as well as Polish F-16s, SU-22s and Mi-17 aircraft. U.S. Army Europe plans to provide soldiers and equipment to operate the Patriot surface-to-air missile system, this exercise aims to develop and exercise an enduring regional integrated air and missile defense architecture, command and control integrations, coordination and interoperability of air and land capabilities with overlapping operations into the integrated air and missile defense enterprise.

    This work, Astral Knight 2020 - Radio, by SGT Miles Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

