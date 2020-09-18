Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Month - discussion on awareness and resources available

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, we discuss Suicide Prevention Month, which takes place every September. Last year the Air Force had a resilience tactical pause to focus on rising suicide rates in the Air Force. Capt. Andrea Krunnfusz, the director of Psychological Health for the 72nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, joins us to talk about programs and resources available to Airmen in order for them to seek help if needed. She also discusses the importance of coming forward if you’re struggling and how to recognize co-workers who might be struggling with stress and try to get them assistance.

    This episode is full of valuable information, tools and resources. Please give it a full listen and tell a friend to listen. Recommend this podcast episode to a friend or family member.

    Help is Available 24/7
    Suicide Hotline: 1-800-784-2433
    Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Option 1; text 741741; veteranscrisisline.net
    Teen Hotline: 1-800-448-3000
    LGBT Youth Hotline: 1-866-488-7386
    Transgender Hotline: 1-877-565-8860
    Free Crisis Apps: My3, VirtualHopeBox

    Support is also available through the Medical Group and Chaplains. Contact the Tinker Mental Health Clinic, 405-582-6603, to learn ways to improve your mental health and safety.

    NOTE: The discussion or posting of any of these resources or third party applications does not express endorsement by the U.S. Government.

    Please don’t forget to stay up-to-date with Tinker news and information:
    www.tinker.af.mil
    Facebook and Instagram - @TinkerAirForceBase
    Twitter - @Team_Tinker

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Month - discussion on awareness and resources available, by Jillian Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

