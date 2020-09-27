Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 25. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 2

Welcome to Part 2 of our interview with Brigadier General James "Boots" Demarest, the Chief of Staff of the Florida Air National Guard, co-founder of the consulting firm, Joint Force Leadership, and former active duty F-15 pilot who later became a JAG.



If you didn’t hear Part 1, please consider listening to the previous episode where we discuss Brigadier General Demarest’s background, development of his leadership philosophy, and 2 of the 3 pillars of the joint force leadership triad including communication and focus.



In this Part 2, we continue in the discussion of the joint force leadership triad on, focus, then the last pillar, trust, specifically in how to build trust in yourself, your team, and your processes. We discuss how to monitor trust through the de-briefing process, including how fighter pilots conduct de-briefings as a best practice.



We cover how his consulting firm teaches Fortune 500 companies and professional organizations like the NFL and conclude with a discussion on his new book, "Joint Force Leadership – How Seals and Fighter Pilots Lead to Success."