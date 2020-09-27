Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 25. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    Welcome to Part 2 of our interview with Brigadier General James "Boots" Demarest, the Chief of Staff of the Florida Air National Guard, co-founder of the consulting firm, Joint Force Leadership, and former active duty F-15 pilot who later became a JAG.

    If you didn’t hear Part 1, please consider listening to the previous episode where we discuss Brigadier General Demarest’s background, development of his leadership philosophy, and 2 of the 3 pillars of the joint force leadership triad including communication and focus.

    In this Part 2, we continue in the discussion of the joint force leadership triad on, focus, then the last pillar, trust, specifically in how to build trust in yourself, your team, and your processes. We discuss how to monitor trust through the de-briefing process, including how fighter pilots conduct de-briefings as a best practice.

    We cover how his consulting firm teaches Fortune 500 companies and professional organizations like the NFL and conclude with a discussion on his new book, "Joint Force Leadership – How Seals and Fighter Pilots Lead to Success."

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 22:08
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 25. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 2, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School
    joint force leadership

