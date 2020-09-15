Congratulations Marines! Turns out III MEF Commanding General Is taking Time out of his day to Give you all a chance to be heard!
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2020 21:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64236
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107999181.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Artist
|Elton Taylor
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|MOTIVATED
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Big Ideas Challenge, by LCpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT