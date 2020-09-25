Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #27 – Resident Advocate

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #27 – Resident Advocate

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Earlier this summer the U.S. Air Force created a new position as part of a sweeping effort to improve privatized housing customer service and quality. That position is the Housing Resident Advocate which is part of the Civil Engineering Group. And we have one here at Edwards who has hit the ground running, leading the way with a full-time focus on the residents of Edwards housing.

