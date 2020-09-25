Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #27 – Resident Advocate

Earlier this summer the U.S. Air Force created a new position as part of a sweeping effort to improve privatized housing customer service and quality. That position is the Housing Resident Advocate which is part of the Civil Engineering Group. And we have one here at Edwards who has hit the ground running, leading the way with a full-time focus on the residents of Edwards housing.



Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.

https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/