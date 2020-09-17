Today's Story: Airmen with Potential...
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 15:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64228
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107993489.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 September 2020, by SrA Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT