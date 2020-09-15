Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #26 – The ET-CTF

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #26 – The ET-CTF

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Located off the north shore of the Rogers Dry Lakebed is a facility that houses a unique test operation at Edwards. The team that works there is charged with exploring new and innovative ways of looking at test. Join us as we visit the Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force and learn about their exciting operations.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 15:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64227
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107997288.mp3
    Length: 00:10:20
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #26 – The ET-CTF, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT