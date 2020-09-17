Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 11] - 1st Civ Div

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle talk about best practices for cloud migrations and explore all of the "as a"s (infrastructure as a service, platforms as a service, etc.) of the modern cloud environment.

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 11] - 1st Civ Div, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

