Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #26 - The ET-CTF

Located off the north shore of the Rogers Dry Lakebed is a facility that houses a unique test operation at Edwards. The team that works there is charged with exploring new and innovative ways of looking at test. Join us as we visit the Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force and learn about their exciting operations.



