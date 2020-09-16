Located off the north shore of the Rogers Dry Lakebed is a facility that houses a unique test operation at Edwards. The team that works there is charged with exploring new and innovative ways of looking at test. Join us as we visit the Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force and learn about their exciting operations.
Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64220
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107991357.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:20
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #26 - The ET-CTF, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT