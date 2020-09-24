Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    150 TacoCast Ep04: Suicide Prevention with Chaplain Joseph Kamphuis

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode we sit down with Chaplain Joseph Kamphuis, Storey Sorensen, and Debra Roane to discuss suicide prevention in the military world.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, 150 TacoCast Ep04: Suicide Prevention with Chaplain Joseph Kamphuis, by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS

    podcast
    150tacocast
    syucicde prevention

