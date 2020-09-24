The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode we sit down with Chaplain Joseph Kamphuis, Storey Sorensen, and Debra Roane to discuss suicide prevention in the military world.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64213
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107987803.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:10
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 150 TacoCast Ep04: Suicide Prevention with Chaplain Joseph Kamphuis, by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
