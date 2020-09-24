Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: September 25

    JAPAN

    09.24.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class donovan zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Defense Innovation Unit are developing a wearable device that can detect covid-19, Joseph Cella, the ambassador to Fiji and other independent republics announced that the U.S. has officially joined the Pacific Power Association, and the 354th Medical Group has transitioned to a new electronic records system, called GENISIS, and is scheduled to go live October 31.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.24.2020 00:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 25, by PO3 donovan zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    technology
    Fiji
    354th Medical Group
    Covid-19
    Pacific Power Association
    GENISIS

