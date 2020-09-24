The Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Defense Innovation Unit are developing a wearable device that can detect covid-19, Joseph Cella, the ambassador to Fiji and other independent republics announced that the U.S. has officially joined the Pacific Power Association, and the 354th Medical Group has transitioned to a new electronic records system, called GENISIS, and is scheduled to go live October 31.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 00:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64212
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107987245.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: September 25, by PO3 donovan zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT