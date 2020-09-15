Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Missile Minutiae - Sept. 15, 2020

    Missile Minutiae - Sept. 15, 2020

    F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Audio by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Podcast of the 90th Missile Wing and F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. In this episode, we interview MSgt. Alicia McQuay from 90 CES about Emergency Preparedness as part of National Preparedness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64212
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107989655.mp3
    Length: 00:22:01
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Minutiae - Sept. 15, 2020, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    Preparedness
    National Preparedness Month
    EM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT