Missile Minutiae - Sept. 15, 2020

Podcast of the 90th Missile Wing and F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. In this episode, we interview MSgt. Alicia McQuay from 90 CES about Emergency Preparedness as part of National Preparedness Month.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 10:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64212
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107989655.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:01
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
