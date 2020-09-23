Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 24. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 1

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 24. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 1

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode is the first part of a 2-part interview with Brigadier General James "Boots" Demarest, the Chief of Staff of the Florida Air National Guard, co-founder of the consulting firm, Joint Force Leadership, and former active duty F-15 pilot who later became a JAG.

    Over this 2-part interview we discuss The Joint Force Leadership Triad that was created through the combined experiences of Brigadier General Demarest as a fighter pilot, along with his co-founder, a former Navy Seal.

    In this first part, we discuss Brigadier General Demarest’s background, development of his leadership philosophy over multiple career paths, and 2 of the 3 pillars of the joint force leadership triad including communication and focus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 20:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64211
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107987050.mp3
    Length: 00:47:36
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2019
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 24. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 1, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School
    joint force leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT