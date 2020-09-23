Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 24. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 1

This episode is the first part of a 2-part interview with Brigadier General James "Boots" Demarest, the Chief of Staff of the Florida Air National Guard, co-founder of the consulting firm, Joint Force Leadership, and former active duty F-15 pilot who later became a JAG.



Over this 2-part interview we discuss The Joint Force Leadership Triad that was created through the combined experiences of Brigadier General Demarest as a fighter pilot, along with his co-founder, a former Navy Seal.



In this first part, we discuss Brigadier General Demarest’s background, development of his leadership philosophy over multiple career paths, and 2 of the 3 pillars of the joint force leadership triad including communication and focus.