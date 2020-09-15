In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard Commander. In this episode we talk about what the Washington Air Guard is, what missions they currently have and his vision for the future.
Follow the WAANG Commander on Facebook: facebook.com/WAANGCC
If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64210
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107989122.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:08
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 48 Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, by Sara Morris and Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT