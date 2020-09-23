Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD and Fort Bliss PVT Halliday Missing Audio PSA

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss are asking the El Paso community, as well as anyone in or around Fort Bliss and adjacent areas, to assist in helping us find Private Richard Halliday. Richard was last seen on Fort Bliss on July 23, 2020, is 20 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, or have seen Richard, please contact 915-744-2115, or the Fort Bliss MP Investigation Office 915-305-1015. The Army Criminal Investigation Division Tip Line is also making itself available in the search for Richard at 844-276-9243, or at army.cid.crimes.tips. Thank you.

    This work, 1AD and Fort Bliss PVT Halliday Missing Audio PSA, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

