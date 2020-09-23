1AD and Fort Bliss PVT Halliday Missing Audio PSA

1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss are asking the El Paso community, as well as anyone in or around Fort Bliss and adjacent areas, to assist in helping us find Private Richard Halliday. Richard was last seen on Fort Bliss on July 23, 2020, is 20 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, or have seen Richard, please contact 915-744-2115, or the Fort Bliss MP Investigation Office 915-305-1015. The Army Criminal Investigation Division Tip Line is also making itself available in the search for Richard at 844-276-9243, or at army.cid.crimes.tips. Thank you.