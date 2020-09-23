The Contracting Experience - Episode 26: Richard Delisio, Procurement Technical Assistance Center Specialist

This episode of The Contracting Experience podcast features Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Specialist Rich Delisio. There are 94 PTACs, with over 300 local offices, that form a nationwide network of dedicated procurement professionals working to help local businesses compete successfully in the government marketplace. PTACs are the bridge between buyer and supplier, bringing to bear their knowledge of both government contracting and the capabilities of contractors to maximize fast, reliable service to our government with better quality and at lower costs. Rich talks about how PTACs can assist acquisition professionals and shares examples where PTACs have helped their clients reach successful outcomes.



Acronyms

PTAC – Procurement Technical Assistance Center



Links

www.aptac-us.org



Contact the guest;

Rich Delisio

Procurement Technical Assistance Center Specialist

delisior@ohio.edu