Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 26: Richard Delisio, Procurement Technical Assistance Center Specialist

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 26: Richard Delisio, Procurement Technical Assistance Center Specialist

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience podcast features Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) Specialist Rich Delisio. There are 94 PTACs, with over 300 local offices, that form a nationwide network of dedicated procurement professionals working to help local businesses compete successfully in the government marketplace. PTACs are the bridge between buyer and supplier, bringing to bear their knowledge of both government contracting and the capabilities of contractors to maximize fast, reliable service to our government with better quality and at lower costs. Rich talks about how PTACs can assist acquisition professionals and shares examples where PTACs have helped their clients reach successful outcomes.

    Acronyms
    PTAC – Procurement Technical Assistance Center

    Links
    www.aptac-us.org

    Contact the guest;
    Rich Delisio
    Procurement Technical Assistance Center Specialist
    delisior@ohio.edu

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.23.2020 16:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64209
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107986492.mp3
    Length: 00:20:20
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 29

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 26: Richard Delisio, Procurement Technical Assistance Center Specialist, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting
    acquisition
    AFMC/PK
    The Contracting Experience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT