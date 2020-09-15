This is part 1 of a two-part interview with Brigadier General James “Boots” Demarest, the Chief of Staff of the Florida Air National Guard, co-founder and partner of the consulting firm, Joint Force Leadership, and former active duty F-15 pilot and then JAG.
In this first part, we discuss Brigadier General Demarest’s background, development of his leadership philosophy over multiple career paths, and 2 of the 3 pillars of the joint force leadership triad including communication and focus.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 09:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64209
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107988765.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:36
|Artist
|Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|AL, US
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 24. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 1, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
