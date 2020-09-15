Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 24. Joint Force Leadership with Brigadier General James Demarest - Part 1

This is part 1 of a two-part interview with Brigadier General James “Boots” Demarest, the Chief of Staff of the Florida Air National Guard, co-founder and partner of the consulting firm, Joint Force Leadership, and former active duty F-15 pilot and then JAG.



In this first part, we discuss Brigadier General Demarest’s background, development of his leadership philosophy over multiple career paths, and 2 of the 3 pillars of the joint force leadership triad including communication and focus.