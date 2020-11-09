Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Courage to Seek Help with Michelle Aldana

Goose View arose as a way to connect what's happening from the purview of the command team to all of the service members, civilians, retirees and their families who work, live and play on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.



September is Suicide Prevention Month, so in this installment of Goose View- Tough Talks, Col. Michael “Goose” Zuhlsdorf, JBAB’s installation and 11th Wing commander, sits down with Michelle Aldana, Air Force District of Washington’s Community Support Coordinator, to discuss suicide prevention.