Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Courage to Seek Help with Michelle Aldana

    Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Courage to Seek Help with Michelle Aldana

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Audio by Abigail Meyer 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Goose View arose as a way to connect what's happening from the purview of the command team to all of the service members, civilians, retirees and their families who work, live and play on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

    September is Suicide Prevention Month, so in this installment of Goose View- Tough Talks, Col. Michael “Goose” Zuhlsdorf, JBAB’s installation and 11th Wing commander, sits down with Michelle Aldana, Air Force District of Washington’s Community Support Coordinator, to discuss suicide prevention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64205
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107986824.mp3
    Length: 00:22:43
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Courage to Seek Help with Michelle Aldana, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    joint base anacostia-bolling
    bolling
    jbab
    jbab podcast
    jbabdc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT