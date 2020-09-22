Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 20 - Partnership Radio

    POLAND

    09.22.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Astral Knight 2020 is a joint multinational exercise involving Airmen and Soldiers from the US working with service members from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Sweden.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 20 - Partnership Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Partnership
    Readiness
    USAREUR
    USARMY
    StrongEurope
    10AAMDC
    AstralKnight
    AstralKnight2020

