Astral Knight 2020 is a joint multinational exercise involving Airmen and Soldiers from the US working with service members from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Sweden.
|09.22.2020
|09.24.2020 03:00
|Newscasts
|64204
|2009/DOD_107985203.mp3
|00:00:39
|2020
|Blues
|PL
This work, Astral Knight 20 - Partnership Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
