Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lab Life - Episode 31: What's a Vanguard?

    Lab Life - Episode 31: What's a Vanguard?

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    We dive beyond the cool names to learn more about Golden Horde, Skyborg and Navigation Technology Satellite - 3 (NTS-3).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64198
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107983353.mp3
    Length: 00:17:21
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 31: What's a Vanguard?, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AFRL
    Vanguards
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    Skyborg
    NTS-3
    LabLife
    Golden Horde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT