    Pacific Pulse: September 23

    JAPAN

    09.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class donovan zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) conducted a tomahawk land attack cruise-missile strike scenario off the coast of Guam as part of Valiant Shield 2020, the 354th Fighter Wing completed the Artic Fox 20-2 readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, and the United States Coast Guard released a new strategy to enhance global safety, security, and stewardship by combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

