Pacific Pulse: September 23

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) conducted a tomahawk land attack cruise-missile strike scenario off the coast of Guam as part of Valiant Shield 2020, the 354th Fighter Wing completed the Artic Fox 20-2 readiness exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, and the United States Coast Guard released a new strategy to enhance global safety, security, and stewardship by combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.
|09.22.2020
|09.22.2020 00:27
|Newscasts
|2020
