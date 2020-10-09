Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DIA Connections - Episode 5

    DIA Connections - Episode 5

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Audio by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    BRINGING THEM HOME, PART 2
    Jessica Buchanan was an aid worker in Somalia, helping to raise awareness about how to avoid land mines. She was abducted and taken hostage by Somali land pirates for 93 days. In this episode, listeners learn about her harrowing experience and DIA's persistent efforts to secure her rescue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 11:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64194
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107981408.mp3
    Length: 00:39:57
    Artist Defense Intelligence Agency
    Album DIA Connections
    Track # 5
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 39

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Episode 5, by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    DIA Connections - Episode 1
    DIA Connections - Episode 2
    DIA Connections - Episode 3
    DIA Connections - Episode 4

    TAGS

    POW MIA Defense Intelligence Agency DIA Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT