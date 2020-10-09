BRINGING THEM HOME, PART 2
Jessica Buchanan was an aid worker in Somalia, helping to raise awareness about how to avoid land mines. She was abducted and taken hostage by Somali land pirates for 93 days. In this episode, listeners learn about her harrowing experience and DIA's persistent efforts to secure her rescue.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 11:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64194
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107981408.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:57
|Artist
|Defense Intelligence Agency
|Album
|DIA Connections
|Track #
|5
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|39
This work, DIA Connections - Episode 5, by Roy Epsteintein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT