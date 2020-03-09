Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for September 2020 - Col. Timothy Gordon

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Mission Support Group commander, Col. Timothy Gordon, delivers the monthly 102 IW Command Message to the Airmen of Otis Air National Guard Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 11:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for September 2020 - Col. Timothy Gordon, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cape cod
    massachusetts
    otis angb
    ang
    command message
    usaf
    102iw
    nation's first

