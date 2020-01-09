Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 11) Tom Burden: Remaining persistent in the face of uncertainty

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    AFWERX

    Tom Burden: "People often avoid adopting new solutions for fear of it leading to future hazards without understanding the hazards presented by the status quo."

    Tom is a former Air Force F-16 maintainer who went on to found the company Grypmat and pitch on the show Shark Tank. He's dedicated to developing innovative products that incorporate complexity and simplicity to increase efficiency and user friendliness.

    During this episode, Tom joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss sharing ideas, remaining persistent and the importance of customer discovery.

    If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcasts on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show.

    For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html

    Follow AFWERX:

    Twitter: twitter.com/afwerx
    Instagram: instagram.com/afwerx
    Facebook: facebook.com/afwerx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

