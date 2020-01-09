Everything Naval Aviation: Aircraft Carrier Pivotal Role During World War II

On the latest All Things Naval Aviation podcast featuring host Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic discusses the important role of aircraft carriers following the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rear Adm. Meier interviews retired Rear Adm. Samuel J. Cox, who serves as the director of the Naval History and Heritage Command and Curator of the Navy.