Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Things Naval Aviation: Aircraft Carrier Pivotal Role During World War II

    All Things Naval Aviation: Aircraft Carrier Pivotal Role During World War II

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    On the latest All Things Naval Aviation podcast featuring host Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic discusses the important role of aircraft carriers following the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Rear Adm. Meier interviews retired Rear Adm. Samuel J. Cox, who serves as the director of the Naval History and Heritage Command and Curator of the Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 15:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64174
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107970986.mp3
    Length: 00:23:03
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 56
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Things Naval Aviation: Aircraft Carrier Pivotal Role During World War II, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    WWII
    John Meier
    Everything Naval Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT