Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #25 - A Formula for a New Life

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #25 - A Formula for a New Life

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode we’ll meet Mr. David Stetson, a Mathematical Statistician who talks about his work in support of the flight test mission, life on Edwards before the internet as well as his amazing career journey.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 12:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64173
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107970936.mp3
    Length: 00:38:20
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #25 - A Formula for a New Life, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT