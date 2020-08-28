Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Minutiae - Sept. 1, 2020

    F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Audio by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Podcast of the 90th Missile Wing and F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. In this edition, we interview Rebecca Nordin, the Mighty Ninety's Violence Prevention Integrator.

    *PLEASE NOTE: This interview was conducted before the directive to conduct the Joint Symposium as a virtual event. The Joint Symposium, previously scheduled to take place at the Joint Forces Readiness Center will now be online only. The link will be provided when available.*

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Minutiae - Sept. 1, 2020, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Mighty Ninety
    F. E. Warren
    #Youarenotalone
    #ConnecttoProtect

