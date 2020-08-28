Podcast of the 90th Missile Wing and F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. In this edition, we interview Rebecca Nordin, the Mighty Ninety's Violence Prevention Integrator.
*PLEASE NOTE: This interview was conducted before the directive to conduct the Joint Symposium as a virtual event. The Joint Symposium, previously scheduled to take place at the Joint Forces Readiness Center will now be online only. The link will be provided when available.*
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2020 10:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64169
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107970728.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:42
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Missile Minutiae - Sept. 1, 2020, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT