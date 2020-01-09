Phoenix Cast [Episode 10] - 1st Civ Div

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk about their personal decisions to "stay in" or "get out" of the Marine Corps and the many considerations and lessons learned for transitioning beyond the military and into the civilian Information Technology world.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2020 20:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64168
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107970131.mp3
|Length:
|01:27:34
|Artist
|Phoenix Cast
|Track #
|10
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
