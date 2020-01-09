Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 10] - 1st Civ Div

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk about their personal decisions to "stay in" or "get out" of the Marine Corps and the many considerations and lessons learned for transitioning beyond the military and into the civilian Information Technology world.

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

    LEAVE A COMMENT

