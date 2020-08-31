Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life – Episode 30: Epidemiology, Stats, and Inclusivity

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Gen Cook, an AFRL biostatistics expert and trained epidemiologist, reflects on watching science unfold in real time during a global pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life – Episode 30: Epidemiology, Stats, and Inclusivity, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

