    U.S. Army Reserve: Meet your new Command Sergeant Major

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Leaders Corner Episode 5:


    Meet the new Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, Andrew Lombardo.

    In this Podcast find out who your CSM is and what drives him. Also learn his vision for Army Reserve leaders, and what he hopes to accomplish during his tenure. We also tackle how the Army Reserve is operating during COVID-19 and other important issues like the Sexual Harassment/Assault Prevention Program (SHARP).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 16:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64161
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107968327.mp3
    Length: 00:19:38
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Podcast
    U.S. Army Reserve
    SHARP
    Andrew Lombardo
    This is my squad
    COVID-19
    Command Sergeant Major Andrew Lombardo

